McLennan hosts Casa de Cafe

McLennan Community College will host Casa de Café, an annual event that showcases poetry and music in a coffeehouse-like setting, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 14 in the Library Rotunda of McLennan’s Learning Technology Center. The cost to attend is $2 per person or the donation of a new children’s book.Casa de Café celebrates the release of the fall issue of “The Stone Circle,” a free student art and literary magazine, while also raising money for A Storybook Christmas, which provides new books for low-income children in McLennan County.

