McLennan hosts Casa de Cafe

Wed, 10/31/2018 - 5:00am
Candice Kelm

McLennan Community College will host Casa de Café, an annual event that showcases poetry and music in a coffeehouse-like setting, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 14 in the Library Rotunda of McLennan’s Learning Technology Center. The cost to attend is $2 per person or the donation of a new children’s book.Casa de Café celebrates the release of the fall issue of “The Stone Circle,” a free student art and literary magazine, while also raising money for A Storybook Christmas, which provides new books for low-income children in McLennan County.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://www.etypeservices.com/Marlin%20DemocratID558/

The Marlin Democrat

211 Fortune St.
P.O. Box 112
Marlin, TX 76661
Phone: 254-883-2554
Fax: 254-883-6553

 

Marlin Democrat Copyright © 2018