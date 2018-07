The McLennan Community College Library partnered with the Texas Medical Association (TMA) and the McLennan County Medical Society for the Hard Hats for Little Heads giveaway. Nearly 20 children from McLennan’s Child Development Center attended the event where they were fitted for individual sizes.

