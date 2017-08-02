MVFD ready to strike matches for BBQ Cook-off

The flyers are out and passed around, and the banner is proudly flying high above Live Oak in downtown Marlin.

As everyone in and around town are getting ready for the Second Annual BBQ Cook- Off event hosted by the Marlin Volunteer Fire Department.

This will be a family friendly and fun event that will include activities for the adults as well as the kids.

For the kids the MVFD have ensured everyone that there will be bouncy houses available for the kids to play in and enjoy.

