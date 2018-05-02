MYYA seeks cheerleaders for 2018

Registration is completely underway for the Marlin Youth Athletic Association and after an initial slow start to this year’s registration period, things are starting to look more positive for the three football squads.

However, even with things starting to heat up for that portion of the MYAA, registration has just recently started for this year’s cheerleading squads.

Last week, registration for the cheerleaders officially kicked off at JK’s BBQ in Marlin and hopes are high in the city of Marlin for their youth program going into the new season.

