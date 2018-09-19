Teachers encouraging teachers TRTA meeting

On September 13, the Falls County Texas Retired Teachers Association (TRTA) held a meeting at The Chicken Place in Marlin at 11:30 A.M.

The president of the Falls County TRTA, Ernestine Warren, expresses “it’s just good to communicate with other teachers and feel that energy”.

The theme of the new officer installation this year was endangered species, because each animal mentioned has a unique characteristic that can be compared to the responsibilities of a particular officer.

