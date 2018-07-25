THCPP Grants Fifteen Historical Courthouses $20 Million

Every two years the Texas Historic Commission (THC) grants funding for courthouse restoration projects. This being the tenth round of doing so, The Texas Historic Courthouse Preservation Program (THCPP) announced on April 27 in San Felipe the fifteen counties that will receive grants out of the total $20.2 million, allotted by the 85th Texas Legislature, to preserve and repair historic courthouses.

Callahan, Camp, Coleman, Falls, Goliad, Hunt, Kimble, Limestone, Marion, Menard, Milam, Orange, Polk, Refugio, and Van Zandt counties received grants ranging from $60,000 to $5.8 million, depending on the building’s age, vulnerability, history, and the applicants’ proposals and support for the project.

