Things get fishy in Mooreville

Over this past weekend, on Saturday, April 28, the United Methodist Church of Mooreville hosted their annual Fish Fry Dinner.

Though Mooreville is one of the smaller communities of Falls County, this is easily one of the more popular events hosted in the county throughout the year.

As each year, and event passes, it continues to grow in popularity drawing in crowds most of the surrounding Falls County towns and including: Marlin, Lott, Chilton and Rosebud.

