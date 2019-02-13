Water well owner training set for Feb. 22 in Marlin

A Texas Well Owner Network, or TWON, will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at the Falls County Courthouse, 125 Bridge St., County Court Room 110 in Marlin.

The “Well-Educated” training is free and open to the public.

Dr. Drew Gholson, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service program specialist and TWON coordinator, College Station, said the TWON, program is for Texas residents who depend on household wells for their water needs.

“The program was established to help well owners become familiar with Texas groundwater resources, septic system maintenance, well maintenance and construction, and water quality and treatment,” he said. “It allows them to learn more about how to improve and protect their community water resources.”

He said participants may bring well-water samples to the training for screening at a cost of $10 per sample, due when samples are turned in.

