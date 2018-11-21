Alabama Signs MHS Electrifying Athlete

On November 14, one of Marlin High School star athletes, Mystique Womack, signed for Alabama Crimson Tide Woman’s Basketball.

Many friends and family of Mystique appeared to watch the young basketball player take the next step in her journey.

Minister Slugger delivered a heartfelt prayer on thanking God for giving “gifts and athletic ability” to Mystique, “that we are here to celebrate today.”

When speaking of this grand opportunity Mystique received, MHS Head Girls’ Basketball Coach

Coach Lawrence Gullette shares with the crowd the player’s various achievements of being the “First Team All-State Tournament All Region 3A 3-Point Champion in Texas, Two-time CenTex Player of the Year, Two-time District MVP, MaxPreps National Player of the Week, scored over 1,087 points last season, and scored 2,300 points” so far out of the total 3,000 which can be achieved during high school.

