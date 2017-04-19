BTW Alumni host Chamber event

Fun, food and imagination filled the venue as the BTW Alumni Association hosted the Chamber of Commerce “Business after Hours” meet and greet Thursday, March 23.

During the meet and greet, with various business owners including members of the BTW Alumni Association, everyone was invited to participate in the non-competitive “Painting with Perception” activity. Participants were challenged, with specific guidelines, to paint their insight of Downtown Marlin storefronts.

