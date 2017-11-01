Bus transportation no longer provided by district

Following the latest meeting for the Marlin Independent School District’s Board of Managers the district is making plans to no longer allow or provide transfers and transportation for students to out of district schools.

This decision comes from a choice made by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton who ruled on October 3, that schools can no longer provide transportation for students outside of their geographical boundaries regularly.

Which means, if the parents want their students to transfer to a different school district they will need to provide the transportation themselves.

