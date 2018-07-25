CG Games invades Falls County

On Saturday, July 14, Camp Gladiator’s CG Games 2018, officially kicked off in the Falls County area, at Featherston Field in Chilton.

Registration for the event started bright and early that morning at 6:00 a.m, giving all the early birds ample time to get in line and start warming up for the scheduled events that they would endure throughout the morning.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://www.etypeservices.com/Marlin%20DemocratID558/