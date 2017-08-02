Chamber celebrates 108 years at the annual banquet

Last Thursday evening the Marlin Chamber of Commerce hosted their 108th Annual Chamber Banquet event.

The majority of businesses in Marlin took part in including profit and non-profit organizations alike.

The banquet was used to recognize two important aspects of Marlin, growth, and the men and women who devote their time and energy to this city.

Former Marlin Mayor Elizabeth Nelson with Gary Toy of the Sterling Group was front and center as they briefly spoke about the re-opening of the Thomas Connally Veterans Affair Hospital. According to Mrs. Nelson the building will now be called the National Campus for Veterans Transition. This will be the site for the new program called “Operation Re-launch” that will help to transition military veterans from the military lifestyle back to civilian lifestyle.

