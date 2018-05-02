Check presentation for Boys and Girls Club

The Grace Lutheran Church of Marlin, recently hosted a Poor Man’s Supper in support of the Boys and Girls Club of Falls County.

Amazingly, with the support of everyone who attended the dinner, the club was presented with a check in the amount of $2,100.

With this check, the Boys and Girls club, with over 100 enrolled students and a daily attendance of around 50, will be able to keep their doors open.

