Chief Pesses turns in letter of resignation

After just one year of active service to the community of Marlin as Police Chief, Michael Pesses has officially turned in his letter of resignation so that he may retire to head back home to San Antonio with his family. In the letter, that was turned in to Mayor John Keefer, Pesses announced that his last day as Police Chief would be October 1, giving the city what will hopefully be enough time to find his replacement and enact a smooth transition from Pesses to the new Chief. Needless to say, the decision though understood by many, came as a shock to most everyone in the community once word of his intent to leave spread. It was only in June 2017, when Pesses was hired as the new Chief of Police following the resignation of former Chief Eaglin, who took over the position following the murder of Chief Darrell Allen in late 2015.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://www.etypeservices.com/Marlin%20DemocratID558/