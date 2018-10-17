Circus performers wow residents of Falls County

When was the last time anyone has experienced the thrills and chills of seeing someone balance themselves on something(s) that could potentially lead to life threatening injury, or be lifted high enough in the air that dropping could be fatal?

Residents of Falls County were able to experience some of these same thrills last Monday, October 8, when the Carson & Barnes Circus came rolling into the city of Marlin.

