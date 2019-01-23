City seeks revenue by increasing number of issued tickets

It was at the most recent City Council meeting for the City of Marlin, that City Manager Alan Grindstaff, made a statement that would lead to aggravation and frusturation for the citizens of Marlin.

During the meeting, and council members entered into a heated debate over the current state of the cities budget and lack of revenue.

The concern was directly pointed at the belief that Marlin Police Officers did not issue near the amount of tickets that they had originally estimated.

It is currently believed that the fault lies with a slew of recent shakeups within the police department that has led to the department once again being understaffed.

As a result, the city plans to lower the budget and to set a goal amount of 500 tickets a month from their officers, to help increase the cities revenue.

