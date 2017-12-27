City takes step forward with DuraPatcher
Wed, 12/27/2017 - 5:00am News Staff
Raymond Moore The Marlin Democrat
Over the past couple of the months the city of Marlin have been hard at work to begin the long process of fixing the mistakes of the past. They took a big step forward last Wednesday, December 20, when they finally received and began working with the new DuraPatcher machine.
The Marlin City Council originally agreed to go out for a loan of just over $100,000.00 for the machine that is designed to apply a more sufficient and hopefully longer lasting patch to the potholes.
