Classic and modern rides drew crowds to Courthouse square

On Saturday, June 9, the Lions Club of Marlin hosted their 15th Annual Car and Motorcycle Show in the parking area of the Falls County Courthouse in Marlin. It was an all day event that started early in the morning at 9:00 a.m. and continued on until much later in the afternoon around 3:00 p.m.

Though it started at 9:00 a.m. everyone who participated by displaying their rides were there much earlier in the morning to get their rides lined up, cleaned and ready for display. On display were classic, and modern vehicles and motorcycles, including Ford Mustangs, Dodge Chargers, Chevy Cameros, and Dodge Challengers. While everyone who attended enjoyed the sites of the finely tuned machines, others enjoyed some of the other festivities that were also going on at the same time, in the same location. On the first Saturday of the month, the courthouse is usually filled with vendors and customers for the annual Marlin Vendors Market

