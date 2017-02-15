Commissioners Court Finalizes Audit Can Now Receive Grants for County

The county audit that was putting holds on the county receiving grants has finally been finished. Now that the audit is complete the hold on all incoming grants will now be lifted. Sheriff Scaman has sent in an application to reach an agreement with the State of Texas to receive military grade weapons and equipment from the Department of Defense. This agreement will in no way place a charge on the county, unless it is a piece of equipment that requires maintenance for upkeep (i.e. vehicles).

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://www.etypeservices.com/Marlin%20DemocratID558/