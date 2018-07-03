Council discusses transferring funds

The City Council of Marlin called for a special City Council meeting last Tuesday evening, June 26, to discuss the possibility of transferring funds from the city’s general operating fund to the water fund account with debt service allocations. Discussions basically began with City Manager, Alan Grindstaff, explaining to the council why they needed to make this move happen.

His explanation was quickly followed up by council member Scottie Henderson, who expressed concerns over whether it was a legal move that they could make. As well as his disbelief that for once the city had less money in the general operating fund than in the water fund, because as history shows the city, on several occasions has had to transfer funds from the water fund to the general operating fund.

