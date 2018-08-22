Council reaches agreement for court security upgrades

During the regularly scheduled council meeting for the City of Marlin, the council reached a discussion following informational discussion with Marlin Municipal Court Judge Lessman, who informed the council the court was in great need of an upgrade to current security systems.

Lessman also informed the council that State Legislature recently passed a bill stating that courts need to implement an updated security system after a recent incident involving a judge.

