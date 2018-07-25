County receives funding for Courthouse renovations

According to information from the last Commissioner’s Court meeting, it was announced that officials working out of the County Courthouse would temporarily find a new home in the old Veterans Affairs Hospital building located off of Ward Street in Marlin.

Currently the county is waiting to speak with one of their bond lawyers to determine who would be responsible for signing the lease agreement between Falls County and the owners of the V.A, Sterling Group out of Houston.

