Drowning at City of Marlin Lake

Falls County Sheriff’s Office officials are currently investigating a drowning at the old city lake north of Marlin.

Officers received the call at approximately 5:48 pm Friday evening.

Falls County officials were assisted by the Marlin Volunteer Fire Department, Marlin Fire Department, Acadian EMS, Precinct one and two Constables, and officials from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Captain Jason Campbell and Game Warden Michael Ferguson.

