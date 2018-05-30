Emotions run high during MISD Class of 2018 graduation night

Friday, May 25, marked the end of an era for the graduating class of 2018 at Marlin ISD, but it also marked the beginning of a whole new life outside of school and the city of Marlin. The ceremony was hosted inside the High School’s Auditorium, and started at 7:00 p.m.

Though a few last minute attendees were still arriving, most everyone in attendance had arrived well ahead of time. As an example of just how full the auditorium was that evening, the school had already given out up to 500 programs before the event was even scheduled to begin. Once the event was underway, members of the school board and Superintendent Dr. Michael Seabolt were introduced to the audience. Within minutes, Minister George (Slugger) Stricklin, took to the podium to provide the graduating class with some words of inspiration.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://www.etypeservices.com/Marlin%20DemocratID558/