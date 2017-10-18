EOAC Head Start special projects to enlighten youth

Economic Oppurtunities Advancement Corporation’s Head Start program is a federal program that was designed to promote school readiness for children of ages from birth to five years old.

The teachers at Head Start help the child learn early cognitive, social and emotional skills that will make it easier for them to transition into a regular school setting.

This program proves to be helpful to both the child(s) and parent(s) as it not only helps ease the child’s learning process along but it also gives the parents the ability to be able to work a regular job during the day to support the family.

