Fair sees large turnout despite rainy conditions

To say the least, the 2018 Falls County Youth Fair proved to contain a lot of fun, laughs, action, memories and mud, lots and lots of mud. However the horrible rainy weather did not stop Falls County locals from Marlin, Lott, Chilton and Rosebud from coming out to the Youth Fair grounds to either view the action or to particpate in one of the many different shows. That ranged from rabbits and chickens to hogs and lambs.

