Falls County assumes investigation of McLennan County Sheriff found dead

McLennan County Deputy was found dead at his family’s home in Falls County Falls County Sheriff’s Office officials are currently investigating the death of one McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Deputy, Lindsay Dieterich.

The Deputy was found dead at his family’s home on Highway 7, between the towns of Marlin and Kosse, last Saturday.

According to sources, Dieterich was found dead with a self-inflicted gun shot wound, with at least one not found at the scene.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara was saddened by the sudden and tragic news of Dieterich’s death.

