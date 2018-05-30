Falls County Camp Gladiator Bootcamp hosts sweaty community workout at MISD

Since coming to the Falls County area in late 2017, Camp Gladiator has shown and proven to be a success thus far. With its willing and able trainer, Robin, the camp is hosted Monday through Friday, at 5:00 a.m. The locations for the camps include the Marlin Middle School campus, and the Chilton football field. Weather permitting,

Robin may have to change up the locations just a bit to make sure none of her clients get soaked during the hour long workout by getting them under a covered location. For anyone unfamiliar with the Camp Gladiator style of training, it is a program that consists of a four week training cycle.

