Falls County Vets join for Veterans Day Celebration

On November 12th, a special Veterans Day program was held at the Falls County Courthouse to honor local veterans and veterans all around the U.S.

Thanks to American Legion Post 31, Marlin Lions Club, H.E.B., Marlin PD, Marlin FD, Members of Falls Co. Historical Commission, Program Chair Elizabeth Nelson, Technical Director Will Wilkins, and Program Designer Sandra Herring, this event was made possible.

The program began with a heartfelt prayer by Marlin City Manager Alan Grindstaff and proceeded with the presentation of services flags by American Legion Post 31 of the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard.

Jim Cathey thanked all the veterans present for their service and read his poem “American Heroes”, which encouraged all to say thank you to veterans.

