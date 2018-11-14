Falls County youths learn about Texas Rangers

On November 9th, 6th graders from all around Falls County took a field trip to the Tomlinson Hill to learn of the history of Texas Rangers.

The program was organized by Gail Palmore, Executive Director of Old Settlers and Veterans Association, to encourage the youth to learn more about their home’s history.

Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum Education Programs Manager Audrey Ladd taught the students of Marlin ISD, Chilton ISD, and Faith Mennonite School by giving a year-by-year history over significant historical events regarding the Texas Rangers.

L

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://www.etypeservices.com/Marlin%20DemocratID558/