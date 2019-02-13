Falls Court discusses jail expansion

The fire at Mooreville United Methodist Church last week was a big topic at the Falls County Commissioners meeting Monday morning, Feb. 11.

Mooreville UMC is the church home for Judge Jay Elliott, who arrived on the scene last Thursday night just minutes after the fire started, but not early enough to keep the 100-plus years old wood structure from burning.

Sheriff Ricky Scaman told the commissioners several Central Texas fire departments showed up to help extinguish the blaze as did the Heart of Texas Fire Corps, which furnished warming tents, coffee and assistance to the fire fighters working in the cold night winds last Thursday. Scaman pointed out the corps provided their services from donations, and Commissioner F.A Green recommended the county donate $125 to the group on behalf of the county.

