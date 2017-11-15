Falls Historical Commission celebrates in honor of Veterans

Last Saturday, November 11, at 11:00 a.m. the Falls County Historical Commission hosted their annual Veterans Day celebration event at the Falls County Courthouse.

The event opened up with a welcoming introduction by County Judge Jay T. Elliot who turned it over after a few minutes of speaking to Trudie Asbury of the Falls County Historical Commission.

Followed by the introduction was the presentation of both the American and Texas flags by Marlin PD officers Sergio Callazo and Mark Hensley.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://www.etypeservices.com/Marlin%20DemocratID558/