FCHC Improvements in the Works

The Falls Community Hospital and Clinic’s Rosebud Rural Medical Clinic has remained inaccessible for two weeks but will possibly open next week with a new hired nurse practitioner.

Reportedly, the clinic was closed for a short time because the nurse practitioner who worked at the facility left for a new job.

One of the two doctors at the FCHC, Dr. James Scott Crockett, who practiced in the community for about 27 years, has taken his medical leave.

