Festival Days Building completed just in time for Falls County Youth Fair

The Falls County Youth Fair Association has just completed the renovation of the Festival Days Building on the Falls County Show Grounds located within the Marlin City Park.

The 12,000 square foot structure is now completely enclosed with heat and air conditioning, new walls, ceilings, fans, doors, and paint.

The building looks great and will be available to rent for parties, wedding receptions, and other activities. The Falls County Youth Fair Association recently leased an additional part of the City Park form the City of Marlin to expand its facilities.

The first lease began in 1983 and included 1.1 acres for the erection of show barns.

The Falls County Youth Fair Association has been raising funds for many years to improve these facilities. The fair has built new fences, improved the show barns, grounds, and now the main building. Phase two of the building plans include a 6,000 square foot addition to the building that will provide new restrooms, kitchen and a meeting room.

Roger Drews, President of the fair association says, “it’s like a dream come true. There have been so many years of work, so many volunteers, and many donations along the way that kept the project on course.”

The first use of the new facility will be on September 14 through September 16 for the Fiftieth Anniversary Celebration Falls County Youth Fair including the annual barbecue and youth sale of champions.