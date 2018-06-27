Further evidence in sexual assault investigation revealed

According to recent articles released by both the Marlin Democrat and Waco Tribune Herald, it was revealed that Falls County Sheriff, Ricky Scaman, had been accused of sexually assaulting a former employee, Shirley Boger.

Files containing Boger’s complaint against Sheriff Scaman, revealed details of the alleged crime committed against her, details so specific, that it even explained details into the layout of the Sheriff’s home.

