A glance at Johns Keefer’s plans for Marlin

I wanted to reach out to all Marlin. I know I am not a Marlinite, so I wanted to tell you a little about myself and what my plans are if you elect me as your next Mayor. I was born in Austin, which is where I met my wife. We have been married for 15yrs in August and we have a 7yr old daughter Emma. Most people that truly know me will tell you I am a very straight forward person. I don’t beat around the bush and I tell you as it is and not sugar coat it or try to sell you on a pipe dream. If there is a way I will find a way to make it happen. You may have seen my logo around town which is the holding hands and words in the middle TRUST, Unity, Loyalty. I truly believe this is an important key to marlins successful future. I and the city must earn the trust of our citizens.

