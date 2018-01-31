Heart of Texas Coalition spreads awareness

As of Saturday, January 20, the Heart of Texas Human Trafficking Coalition put their foot down on a crisis that is quickly rising in our state by hosting a series of meetings in concurrence with each other in Falls, Bosque, McLennan, Freestone and Hill counties. The meetings were entitled “Not in my City” and were designed to give everyone in the community an opportunity to play an active part in the fight against human trafficking. The anti-human trafficking group known as UnBound created this outreach. All together they have reached out to hundreds of businesses across the Waco area with human trafficking awareness and posters over the last several years

