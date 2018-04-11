HEB honors Bethke

On Friday, April 6, over 20 female workers of surrounding HEB grocery stores were honored for all of their work during their employment.

The list of honored workers would include Marlin’s very own Christine Bethke, who, in just three short years of employment was recognized by her managers for all of the hard work and dedication she has shown to the company and its customers.

