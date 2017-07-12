HEB rallies the blood donors

This summer HEB hosted their fourteenth annual Blood Drive Challenge. Since 2002, the grocery chain has helped to boost blood drives during the summer months in Central Texas, which happens to be the lowest period of time during the year for blood donations. The challenge began on June 24, and continued until July 9. 2016 turned out to be a huge year as HEB hit a milestone with Carter Blood Care collecting 5,000 units of blood.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://www.etypeservices.com/Marlin%20DemocratID558/