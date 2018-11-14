His Light Shines On

In remembrance of the late Darrell Lamond Allen, Marlin’s Interim Chief Nathan Sodek invited everyone in the community to join him and other officials in lighting a candle in Allen’s honor.

The event took place at the Williams-Lucille Pavilion on November 10th, which marked exactly 3 years since Chief Allen died by gunshot.

The event began with a prayer and opened the floor for people to share their feelings for the late Chief.

Mayor Pro-Tem Douglas Porter expresses, “He loved his community, he loved being in law enforcement, he loved doing what he did, it takes a special person to be in law enforcement.

