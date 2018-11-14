Star Rama | The Marlin Democrat

His Light Shines On

Wed, 11/14/2018 - 5:00am
Falls County Officials, first responders, and citizens alike all gathered from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. to pay tribute to the late Chief Darrell L. Allen.

In remembrance of the late Darrell Lamond Allen, Marlin’s Interim Chief Nathan Sodek invited everyone in the community to join him and other officials in lighting a candle in Allen’s honor.

The event took place at the Williams-Lucille Pavilion on November 10th, which marked exactly 3 years since Chief Allen died by gunshot.

The event began with a prayer and opened the floor for people to share their feelings for the late Chief.

Mayor Pro-Tem Douglas Porter expresses, “He loved his community, he loved being in law enforcement, he loved doing what he did, it takes a special person to be in law enforcement.

 

 

 

