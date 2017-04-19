Hoping Good Time

For the fourth year running, the Men of Motivation organization out of Marlin, hosted its annual Easter Egg Hunt and community event for the city of Marlin and its surrounding areas.

The event started at 1pm, opening up with fun and games for the kids and parents to enjoy.

It was located in the field of grass right next to the Marlin Independent School Districts Elementary School building on April 14.

