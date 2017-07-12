Investigation of double shooting underway

Wed, 07/12/2017 - 5:00am News Staff
Raymond Moore

On July 9, two men walked into the Falls Community Hospital looking to be treated for gunshot wounds. That they had suffered from on the 100 block of Charles Street in Marlin between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. that night. According to officials, both of the victims injuries were minor.

