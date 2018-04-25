Johnson earns promotion at County Jail

It was announced by Sheriff Scaman during Monday’s Commissioner’s Court meeting that Derrick Johnson has been promoted to the position of Chief Deputy. Scaman stated, “after Chief Smith turned in his notice, I immediately knew who would be best to take over the position”.

He further declared that Johnson is a “very valuable employee” to the county, explaining that, though he only recently received the promotion, he has been performing the duties of the job for sometime now and constantly showing the kind of commitment that the jail is in need of.

