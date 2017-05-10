Keefer wins top spot in City Election

This past Saturday, May 6, the city of Marlin let their voices be heard as a new Mayor was voted into office. With 365 total votes, John Keefer has officially been elected as the new Mayor of Marlin. Shirley King came in behind Keefer with 153 votes, followed by Demetrius Beachum who finished the election with 133

. Though Keefer is a long time businessman, and owns his own Progressive Insurance branch in the city of Marlin, this will be his first time in the political game.

