Local Resident Goes Solar for Energy

The use of solar energy as an alternative to other means of creating energy was first discovered sometime in the 19 century, over 100 years ago.

In 1941, the first solar panel was created, however it was not until 1954, that one was created that could actually produce energy from the sun.

Since then, solar energy and solar panels have come a very long way as far as cost and effectiveness with direct sunlight.

