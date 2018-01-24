Lunch for Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

On Tuesday, January 9, the children from Marlin’s First Baptist Church happily and proudly sent out an invitation to the Marlin Police Department.

The purpose of the invitation was to get the officers over to the church to share a delicious lunch with the kids in honor of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. Marlin Police Chief Michael Pesses, Captain John Simmons, Detective Sodek and Officer Jesse Scanlan were more than happy to accept the gracious invitation from the church. All of this falls in line perfectly with Police Chief Pesses’s goal of improving the relationship with the department and the residents that it is sworn to protect.

