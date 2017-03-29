Manhunt for Burglary Suspects leads to arrests

On Wednesday, March 22, the Falls County Sheriff’s Office went on a manhunt for three possible suspects in an attempted burglary of a habitation.

It took place in the Blue Ridge area, after the suspects appeared to have wrecked their vehicle while attempting to leave the scene of their crime.

Initially, they believed it to be just two suspects, but later discovered there were instead three suspects involved.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://www.etypeservices.com/Marlin%20DemocratID558/