Marlin Children Read for the Record

On October 25th, Marlin’s EOAC Head Start/Early Head Start along with millions of people in classrooms, libraries, community centers, and homes across America celebrated Jumpstart’s “Read for the Record”.

Occurring annually, this campaign was created more than a decade ago to emphasize the significance of children developing early literacy and language skills so that they can enter kindergarten prepared to grow.

