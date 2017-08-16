Marlin DQ welcomes back one of their own

De’Andre Evans, born and raised in Marlin started working for the local Dairy Queen on July 27, 2009, initially Mr. Evans was hired on as the Fry Cook, but due to the fact that he is left-handed he could not quite get the hang of the fry scoop.

After a week in that position, he was taken off of the schedule, however, after a quick change in management, the new manager gave him another chance.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://www.etypeservices.com/Marlin%20DemocratID558/